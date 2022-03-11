KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is coming off a bounce back win at home against the Houston Dynamo and now head west to take on the top team in the conference in 2021, the Colorado Rapids.

The teams played three times last season; Sporting won the first matchup and the teams drew in the other two.

Historically, SKC struggles at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park posting a record of 5-18-12, tying the last four matches in Colorado.

The Rapids are coming off a bounce back win of their own, hosting Atlanta United and defeating them 3-0. Sporting lost to Atlanta in the season opener 3-1.

Sporting KC will look to their explosive wingers, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell, to continue to provide a spark in the attacking front as the club continues their search for an Alan Pulido replacement.

“I’ve always been a big believer or it’s been my experience that one of the hardest things to pull together with the team early on is offense because a lot of it has to do with true timing between players and lines of players. There’s a lot of details that have to happen,” manager Peter Vermes said after the win.

The arrival of Montenegrin Nikola Vujnovic this week is a good sign for the near future, but it is unlikely that he will play on such a short week of practice.

Gadi Kinda remains sidelined as he recovers from an injury as does Uri Rosell, leaving a midfield with some to be desired on the pitch.

Felipe Hernandez started in the win over the Dynamo and provided 82 minutes of solid play completing 83.3% of his passes.

Defensively, Sporting looked much improved in their home victory against a Houston team that went through major overhaul in the offseason.

Like Sporting with the departure of Ilie Sanchez, the Rapids lost one of their core midfield pieces in Kellyn Acosta to LAFC, but Colorado is led up top by former Kansas City forward Diego Rubio.

It’s early in the season, but both teams expect to be toward the top of the table come playoff time and winning against contenders can mean the difference when it comes to seeding.

Lineup vs Houston (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Tim Melia

Defenders: Graham Zusi; Nicolas Isimat-Mirin; Andreu Fontas; Logan Ndenbe

Midfielders: Roger Espinoza; Remi Walter; Felipe Hernandez

Forwards: Daniel Salloi; Khiry Shelton; Johnny Russell

Signs point to a similar lineup to start the game against the Rapids on Saturday with possible changes coming in the midfield.

“If you look at last week to this week, the one thing that we did much better was that we were much more balanced in our attack, which helped us defend situations when they won the ball much better,” Vermes said. “And so we can build off that. That’s a good step in the right direction from last week.”

Forward Marinos Tzionis has seen minutes in the first two games of the season and looks to be a piece Vermes will be using moving forward.

Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids kickoff at 8 p.m. local time.