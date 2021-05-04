Sporting KC home match vs Austin FC moved up for CONCACAF Gold Cup

KANSAS CITY, KS – JULY 13: A general view as the sun sets over Children’s Mercy Park (Sporting Park prior) during the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Panama and the United States at on July 13, 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s second home meeting with expansion side Austin FC has been rescheduled from July 17 to June 12.

The game was moved due to Children’s Mercy Park hosting CONCACAF Gold Cup matches in mid-July.

The first matchup between the two sides will take place on Sunday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.

Austin FC will bring some familiar faces back to Kansas City. Overland Park native Matt Besler signed with the latest expansion team after parting ways with Sporting KC in the offseason.

Assistant coach Davy Arnaud played 10 seasons in Kansas City. Nine of them while the team was the Kansas City Wizards and the inaugural season under the new name in 2011. Arnaud was traded to then-expansion club Montreal Impact after the 2011 season. He was then traded to D.C. United in 2013.

Arnaud retired three years later.

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff also spent two stints with the Kansas City Wizards. From 2003 to 2006 and from 2008 to 2010. Wolff played alongside his now-assistant coach Arnaud.

Wolff retired in 2012 and began coaching as an assistant in the MLS. He joined the United State’s National Team as an assistant coach under Gregg Berhalter in 2018 before becoming the Austin FC head coach in 2019.