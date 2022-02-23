KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City open the 2022 campaign on the road at Atlanta United on Sunday, February 27.

A week later, they host the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park for the home opener and a few days earlier, they will host fans at an open training.

On March 2, fans will get a chance to hear from manager Peter Vermes and captain Johnny Russell ahead of their first home game of the season after watching the team train.

Gates at CMP will open at 9:30 a.m. and the session will last an hour between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Tickets are free, but need to be reserved online via SeatGeek.

Unfortunately, the open training session will not allow for pictures and autographs with players.