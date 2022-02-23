LAWRENCE, Kan. — From March through August, Sporting Kansas City II will play their home games at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas during the first part of the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season.

When the University of Kansas women’s soccer team starts their season, SKC II will transition and play remaining home games at Swope Soccer Village.

“We think it will provide us with a great home field advantage and we’re ready to entertain all of our fans in Lawrence,” First year head coach Benny Feilhaber said.

Rock Chalk Park hosts KU’s soccer, track and field, softball and tennis matches and is located near the I-70 and K-10 conjunction.

“This is a great opportunity for Lawrence residents and our campus community to watch highly competitive professional soccer while also providing valuable experience to KU students in the sport management program,” Kansas Deputy Athletics Director Jason Booker said. “We are thrilled to welcome them to Lawrence.”

MLS NEXT Pro is a new developmental league designed to accelerate the pro player pathway for players to develop from academies to the pros.

SKC II is one of 21 founding clubs in the new professional league and are led by former Sporting players Feilhaber and Ike Opara.

The MLS NEXT Pro schedule will be released at a later date and KU Students will be able to purchase tickets at a discounted price.