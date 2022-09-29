Kortne Ford celebrates after scoring versus Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (Courtesy Sporting Kansas City)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Despite missing the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City remain in the top half of the most valuable MLS clubs.

According to Sportico, Sporting is valued at $575 million, good for 11th on the list.

Los Angeles FC – $900 million Los Angeles Galaxy – $865 million Atlanta United – $855 million Seattle Sounders – $725 million Toronto FC – $705 million D.C. United – $700 million New York City FC – $690 million Portland Timbers – $685 million Austin FC – $630 million Inter Miami FC – $585 million Sporting Kansas City – $575 million

A 5% increase from the $550 million valuation in 2021, SKC dropped out of the top-10 due to an 11% increase from Inter Miami FC.

Labeled as a “small market” club, SKC have remained a top performer since the rebrand in 2011, missing the playoffs only two times in that time frame.

The club also sits right under the league average of $582 million.

Team Value derives from a combination of transactions which includes local and national revenue and “team-specific” multipliers. It also includes each club’s 3.4% interest in Major League Soccer’s marketing firm, Soccer United Marketing.

The MLS will be expanding to 29 clubs in 2023 with the addition of St. Louis City SC, making it ninth expansion club in a seven year span.