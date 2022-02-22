KANSAS CITY, Kan. — J. Rieger & Co. unveiled their 2022 special edition Sporting Kansas City label on Tuesday.

For the third year, the local distillery designed a commemorative bottle label for fans to collect on Wednesday at retail stores in Kansas and Missouri.

The 750 ml bottles feature J. Rieger & Co.’s signature Kansas City Whiskey, a blend of straight bourbon, straight rye and light corn whiskeys along with a hint of sherry. J. Rieger & Co.

The label includes SKC’s manta: Two states. One city. One club.

It can also be found on the team’s new secondary kits, “State Line 3.0.“

Specialty cocktails made with the Sporting KC whiskey will be available throughout the season at premium spaces inside Children’s Mercy Park.