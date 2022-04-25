KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City defender and Olathe, Kansas, native Kortne Ford was named to the Week 8 MLS Team of the Week after his first start at Children’s Mercy Park.

Ford started over Andreu Fontas as SKC hosted the Columbus Crew to a 0-0 draw.

The 26-year-old helped the club to just the third clean sheet this season and earned the first points in four matches ending a three game losing streak.

Ford had a three clearances including a pair on the goal-line, saving the clean sheet and the draw for the hosts.

He completed 82% of his passes and had a team-high duels won (10) and aerials won (6).

Week 8 – Team of the Week Roster

Goalkeeper: William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids)

Defenders: Derrick Williams (Los Angeles Galaxy), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Kortne Ford (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Taxi Fountas (DC United), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards: Maxi Urruti (Austin FC), Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami), Jesus Jimenez (Toronto FC)

Bench: Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders), Alan Velasco (FC Dallas), Taty Castellanos (NYCFC)