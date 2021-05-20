Sporting KC launches fan recognition campaign, raises recycling awareness and promotes equity with new kits

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In the last week, Sporting Kansas City has joined Major League Soccer in releasing two new kits that raise awareness for recycling efforts and equity for everyone.

For the oceans.



Primeblue: made with Parley Ocean Plastic 🌊#OneSportingWay | #SportingKC — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 20, 2021

Turning threat into thread. For the oceans.



Primeblue jerseys, made with Parley Ocean Plastic, raising awareness for environmental issues and helping create sustainable communities. #GreenerGoals pic.twitter.com/D7UgDjIM8V — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 20, 2021

Kansas City may be landlocked, but the new Adidas PRIMEBLUE jersey is made with 50% Parley Ocean plastic that is collected and intercepted on shorelines in coastal areas.

The jersey is also part of a partnership between MLS and Twitter to help recognize fans and supporters who make a positive impact on their communities.

Starting on Thursday, May 20 through Friday, May 28, fans will be nominated with the #JerseySwapEntry hashtag.

“We are a League defined by our unique supporter culture and this program is a way to honor inspirational fans and to share the positive impact of the MLS soccer community,” MLS SVP of Brand and Integrated Marketing David Bruce said. “We are also excited to flip the idea of the jersey swap on its head and find a progressive and unexpected twist with a great partner like Twitter.”

🤝Jersey swap🤝



Next weekend, players will be swapping their Primeblue jerseys with fans who are making a difference.



To nominate someone, use #JerseySwapEntry in a Tweet, tag @SportingKC & tell us why they deserve a game-worn jersey.



Deets & rules👉 https://t.co/YUVdRi0diT pic.twitter.com/gHetJ6JeLB — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 20, 2021

Winning supporters will be notified of their prizes via Twitter in creative ways.

The jersey is also available for purchase online at the MLS store and at Children’s Mercy Park.

Photo Courtesy Sam Kovzan

The PRIMEBLUE kit is not the only new kit on the market for SKC.

Ahead of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June, Major League Soccer and Sporting Kansas City released the Love Unites training jersey.

Love Unites is a global Adidas campaign highlighting partners and athletes that support the LGBTQ+ movement.

The jersey and other items were made available online at Adidas on May 15, 2021.