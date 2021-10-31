Sporting KC look to continue win streak against Minnesota with playoffs looming

SAINT PAUL — Sporting Kansas City head to Minnesota for the start of a two-game road trip before their season finale at home.

Kansas City is coming off two consecutive victories over the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles Galaxy, both fighting for seeding in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sporting currently sit with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a game in hand on second place Seattle.

Minnesota sit right outside the playoff bubble at the 8-seed, tied on points with No. 7 Real Salt Lake. Tiebreak scenarios are against them, but a victory could put their ticket into the playoffs in their hands on decision day.

The two sides have met twice this season with a draw in the first match and 4-0 SKC victory in the second.

For Sporting, they once again face the team that knocked them out in the conference semifinals last season with a chance to keep them out of the tournament entirely.

With the red-hot form of winger and captain Johnny Russell, SKC’s injuries to their attack have been hard to notice.

Russell is currently on a franchise-record 8 game scoring streak which has earned him Team of the Week and Player of the Week honors.

The Scot has had the brunt of the scoring burden on his shoulders in recent matchups with Dániel Sallói and Alan Pulido nursing injuries.

As the team gets healthy, they are in position to take control of the Western Conference and secure the first round by winning two of their last three games.

Sporting KC is the second highest scoring team this season and are 17-0-0 when scoring at least twice in a game.

Minnesota have allowed 40 goals this season and have 9 of their 12 wins at home.

Sporting look to win the Western Conference’s top spot for the third time in four years and get back to the championship for the first time since they won MLS Cup in 2013.

Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City kickoff from Allianz Field at 12 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.