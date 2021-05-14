Sporting KC looking for bounce-back win at home against Vancouver on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is back at Children’s Mercy Park hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

It’ll be Sporting’s third match in eight days.

“I think every game, whether you win, lose or draw, you’re always trying to build upon whatever happened in your last game, trying to work on things from your last game,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said.

Sporting is coming off a 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo FC — a match in which Kansas City outshout Houston 16-5. Now it’s just a matter of connecting on some of those shots.

“I think you’re always trying to do approach work to goal. I think we also have some very instinctively creative players, guys with good improvisation in the final third. You’re starting to see that come out,” Vermes said.

Sporting has faced Vancouver 17 times in the regular season and owns a 10-3-4 record against the club.

Kansas City hopes to pick up some points at home before hitting the road against next week.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Johnny Russel and Tim Melia are questionable for Sunday’s game.