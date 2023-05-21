ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Indiana Vassilev scored his first two goals of the season — one in each half — and St. Louis City cruised to a 4-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Eduard Löwen opened the scoring for St. Louis City (7-4-1) with his third goal of the season, finding the net on a penalty kick in the 19th minute.

Vassilev followed with a goal six minutes later — with an assist from Jared Stroud — and St. Louis led 2-0 at halftime.

Stroud picked up another assist on a goal by Nicholas Gioacchini — his fourth of the season — to up the lead to 3-0 in the 55th minute.

Vassilev completed the scoring in the 75th minute with an assist from Tomás Ostrák.

Sporting KC falls to 0-4-2 in its last six road matches against expansion teams. Its only win was a 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in 2018.

St. Louis City entered play on a three-match skid in all competitions, with the last two coming at the hands of the Chicago Fire. The club got back on track with four goals after being shut out in three of its last six matches. St. Louis City scored multiple goals in its first five matches this season.

Roman Bürki finished with six saves to earn the clean sheet for St. Louis City. It’s the fifth time Bürki has made five or more saves in a match this season — tying him with the New England Revolution’s Djordje Petrovic and Austin FC’s Brad Stuver for the league lead.

Sporting KC entered play 2-0-1 in its previous three matches with two on the road. It was the longest unbeaten run for Sporting KC since a six-match run in 2021.

St. Louis City will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Sporting Kansas City returns home to host the Portland Timbers next Sunday.