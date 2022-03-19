CHICAGO, Ill. — Two goals from Kacper Przybylko helped cement a 3-1 Chicago Fire FC win over Sporting KC.

Przybylko’s first goal came in the 30th minute. A Xherdan Shaqiri penalty kick gave the Fire a 2-0 lead in the second half.

SKC’s Roger Espinoza scored a nice goal thanks to a pass from Felipe Hernández to make it 2-1 in the 62nd minute.

Przybylko’s last goal came in the 82nd minute to seal off any hope for Sporting.

SKC is 1-3 so far this season and will host bitter rival, Real Salt Lake next Saturday at 6 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.