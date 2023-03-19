FRISCO, Texas — Sporting KC lost their second match of the season.

In the unofficially named Lamar Hunt Bowl between the two teams owned by the Hunt family, FC Dallas won this year’s first matchup 2-1.

SKC struck first in the 11th minute with a Dániel Sallói goal to open the match.

Dallas found the equalizer in the 55th minute, as Alan Velasco exchanged passes with Sebastian Lletget and curled a goal into the top corner. The goal was Velasco’s second of the year and snapped Sporting’s 318-minute shutout streak – the second longest in MLS this year.

Dallas took the lead in the 84th minute through Jesus Ferreira who saw his initial effort saved by Pulskamp but fired home the rebound to give the hosts a late lead.

“We’ve been very good going forward in all of our games. The problem is when you don’t create chances,” manager Peter Vermes said. “We knew the goals were going to come at some point. I wasn’t worried about that at all. I was more focused on making sure that we didn’t provide easy opportunities for the other team, which we (made it easy) on their second goal tonight. Our focus has probably been more on that than anything else.”

“I’m happy to score that first goal of the season, but I’m not happy about the result,” Sallói said. Hopefully, the first win will come very soon because we can’t keep dropping points like this.”

Sporting is now 0-2-2, 11th in the Western Conference and returns home next weekend to take on perennial Western Conference contender Seattle Sounders FC at Children’s Mercy Park at 7:39 p.m.