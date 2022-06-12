KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A goal in the 87th minute by New England Revolution’s Emmanuel Boateng gave the Revolution a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

A first half New England goal by Gustavo Bou got the scoring started. Sporting answered in the second half with a Johnny Russell free kick goal after a Revolution red card.

Penalties were also a big part of the match with Oriol Rosell getting a red card in the 48th minute. Four players received at least one yellow card.

Sporting is last in the Western Conference with a 3-9-4 record and is on the road against Nashville SC next Sunday at 5 p.m.

