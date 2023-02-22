KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will be keeping their manager for a little while longer.

Peter Vermes signed a five-year extension to stay as Sporting KC’s manager and sporting director.

Vermes is heading into his 15th season as Sporting’s manager and has won four major championships—the 2013 MLS Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups in 2012, 2015 and 2017—while leading the club to 10 playoff appearances, fourth most by a head coach in MLS history.

He is the league’s fourth-winningest coach all-time with 183 regular season victories and his four major trophies rank third among active head coaches behind only Bruce Arena (New England Revolution) and Bob Bradley (Toronto FC). He is also the only active MLS manager to win three U.S. Open Cup titles.

Vermes, who began his current role in 2009, is the longest-tenured head coach in MLS history and one of the longest-serving managers in global soccer. The former Kansas City Wizard was appointed as the Technical Director for the Wizards of Major League Soccer in November 2006.

The 56-year-old has coached 516 matches for Sporting in all competitions—more than half of the games in the club’s 28-year existence and the most ever for a manager at one MLS club—and sits fourth on the MLS charts with 437 regular season games coached.

His 15-season run at the helm of Sporting is the longest in Kansas City professional sports history.