Sporting KC midfielder Gadi Kinda gets international call-up for Israel

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (17) celebrates with fans after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City won 3-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda will join the Israel Men’s National Team for two friendly matches in June.

Kinda, who scored the game winner in Sporting’s win over the Houston Dynamo this past weekend, will look to make his senior team debut with Israel as they face Montenegro and Portugal.

Israel at Montenegro – June 5 – Podgorica, Montenegro

Israel at Portugal – June 9 – Lisbon, Portugal

Kinda represented Israel at the youth levels and was called up for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches, but never saw the field.

The Ethiopian- born and Israeli-raised midfielder joins SKC forward Alan Pulido in getting the call to represent their national teams.

Since joining Sporting in 2020, Kinda has featured in 26 games and started 22 of them collecting 9 goals and 5 assists.