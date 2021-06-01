Sporting KC midfielder Gianluca Busio’s free kick in contention for MLS Goal of the Week

Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio dribbles the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City won 3-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio scored a free kick to tie the game in the 51st minute of a 3-2 victory over the Houston Dynamo Saturday and it is up for MLS Goal of the Week.

GOLAZOS 💯



Vote now for #ATTGotW 👇 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 1, 2021

The 30-yard strike opened up an otherwise tight ball game as it sparked Sporting KC to score three goals in 14 minutes.

Busio’s goal was just a part of his overall excellent performance that helped SKC win their third game in a row and positioning them in second place in the Western Conference behind the Seattle Sounders. The young No. 10 provided the game-winning assist to Gadi Kinda in the 65th minute.

His goal came one day after his 19th birthday and in front of a full capacity crowd at Children’s Mercy Park for the first time since March 2020.

The newly turned 19-year-old earned himself MLS Team of the Week honors for play in Saturday’s win.

To vote for Busio’s goal, use the poll in this story or on Major League Soccer’s Twitter page.