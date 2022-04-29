KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery to his right knee.

Kinda, who was given the No. 10 jersey following the 2021 season, underwent an arthroscopic procedure that requires cartilage restoration, making him the second starter to be sidelined for the entirety of the season.

The Israeli international joins Mexican international Alan Pulido as top foreign designated players for the club who will not feature in 2022.

Sporting currently sit 12th in the Western Conference through 9 games, having only won two matches and earning 7 points.

The club has struggled to find the back of the net, tallying just 6 goals on the season, tied for second-worst in Major League Soccer.

The absence of the two attacking players so far this season has required manager Peter Vermes to make changes to the lineup on a regular basis.

According to MLS rules, placing Kinda on the Season-Ending Injury List gives Sporting roster relief by opening a roster slot.

Montenegrin forward Nikola Vujnovic was brought in to fill Pulido’s absence.

Additionally, Kinda would not be able to return for any remaining competition during the season.

Sporting take on FC Dallas on Saturday, April 30 from Children’s Mercy Park, where the club has earned all of their points this season.