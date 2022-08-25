KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Remi Walter and his wife Julie will soon welcome a new member to the Walter home.

The Walter’s announced on social media that Julie is pregnant with a boy.

Remi and Julie Walter with sonogram

Remi and Julie Walter

Julie Walter

Walter, wearing a blue shirt in his post, said the color of his shirt doubles as a gender reveal.

After 8 years of happiness, we are thrilled to announce that our family will soon welcome a third member. And yes, as the color of my T-Shirt indicates, we’re talking about a little boy Remi Walter

The French couple married about two years ago before Remi’s move to Kansas City in 2021.

He has scored four goals in his time with SKC and has become a fan favorite in the midfield.