KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has one match to seal their fate for the season.

Thanks to an FC Dallas draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Sporting just needs a win against Minnesota United FC this coming Saturday night to secure their best shot at making the playoffs.

With a win and a draw for SKC, or losses from the Portland Timbers (7th in the Western Conference), FC Dallas (8th) or San Jose Earthquakes (9th), Kansas City (10th) would be in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

It is the regular season finale for the league which means it’s Decision Day across the MLS. All of these teams play at 8 p.m. on Saturday with a lot on the line.

Each of Portland, Dallas and Jan Jose have 43 points, while Sporting has 41 points in the standings.

Minnesota is in the exact same boat as Sporting, so they will also be fighting for a spot in the postseason on Saturday.

The winning team of this match could jump to as high as seventh place if those other three teams lose. Whichever claims seventh place will avoid Wild Card matches set for eighth and ninth place teams in the Eastern and Western Conference.

A loss from the Double Blue eliminates them from the playoffs.

If SKC were to qualify for a Wild Card position, that match would be on October 25 or 26.