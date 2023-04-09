KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is off to one of the worst starts in MLS history.

With a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, SKC is 0-4-3 to start the season. The two goals that they have scored this season make them the second team in MLS history to score only two goals in their first seven matches of a season.

The first team is the 1999 Kansas City Wizards who finished the season 8-24 and 11th in the MLS standings out of 12 teams. That season is tied for the second-most losses in league history.

Manager Peter Vermes has voiced his frustration throughout the season about the team’s lack of scoring.

“I’d like to score some goals,” he said after Saturday’s match.

“Second half, we were all over them, but not enough high-quality chances. So, at the end, we don’t get the result.”

Sporting has had to play without some key pieces in Nemanja Radoja (quad), Kayden Pierre (hamstring), Tim Leibold (hamstring) and Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery. But they also received a key piece when striker Alan Pulido returned to the lineup for the first time in two seasons on Saturday.

Pulido only had two shots in 65 minutes of playing time and 0.13 expected goals against Colorado. Midfielder Erik Thommy had the highest expected goals of the team with 0.31.

SKC has dominated ball control in most of their games but their scoring chances inside the box have been uninspiring and fallen short which shows on the scoreboard.

The last-place Western Conference team has two road games the next two Saturdays against the San Jose Earthquakes and New England Revolution before coming home to host CF Montréal on April 29th.