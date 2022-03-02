KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Following an open training session, Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes announced the club is parting ways with midfielder Jose Mauri.

The Argentinian-Italian joined the club in August following the departure of Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC.

Mauri was seen as a possible replacement for Busio in the defensive midfield position, but only featured in 9 games in the 2021 season.

In Sporting KC’s season opening loss against Atlanta United, Mauri subbed on in the 50th minute for an injured Uri Rosell, but was subbed off 27 minutes later for newcomer Marinos Tzionis.

Mauri scored his loan goal with SKC during his home debut against the Chicago Fire on September 11. His performance earned him a spot on the MLS Team of the Week.

Sporting KC host the Houston Dynamo for their home opener at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday, March 5.