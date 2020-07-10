Sporting KC player tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Orlando, club says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Sporting Kansas City player has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Friday.

Sporting said the result came after two consecutive days of testing over five days since arriving in Orlando on July 5 for the MLS Is Back Tournament.

The player will isolate at the team’s hotel and will be monitored and tested daily. The league will also begin contract tracing.

All other players and staff with Sporting KC have tested negative, but the team will now test daily for the next 14 days.

Sporting KC is set to play Minnesota United at 7 p.m. July 12 for its first game in the tournament.

They’ll also play the Colorado Rapids at 7 p.m. July 17 and Real Salt Lake at 8 a.m. July 22 for their Group D play.

You can find the full schedule for the MLS tournament here.