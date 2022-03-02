KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One of Sporting KC’s youngest players, Felipe Hernandez (23 years old) was in his third year on the senior roster and only six games into his 2021 season when he was suspended by Major League Soccer for gambling on MLS games.

After being reinstated in late January, Hernandez logged 23 minutes vs. Atlanta United on Sunday in Sporting KC’s season opener. At Sporting’s media day, Hernandez said he is currently in recovery and he and his teammates are glad to have him back.

“Feels good to be back and just playing soccer,” Hernandez said.

“After something like that, I’d say I’m more grateful for [soccer] and I’m just happy to be here.”

“We love him and we’re so thankful that he’s back,” veteran forward Khiry Shelton said. “He’s special, he’s one of a kind really.”

“Very talented, very technical. He knows the game very well, he works his butt off.”

Hernandez said part of what made his road back to the field a little easier was the support he got from his team who never wavered.

“That was rough for all of us I know especially for him,” Shelton said. “Not being here, being part of the team, I know that was hard.”

“We’re excited, we’re glad to have him back.”

“They’ve always had my back, it’s a close team,” Hernandez said. “They’ve always been there for me.”

“It’s amazing just being with the team and being able to travel and experience all that again. It’s amazing and something that I miss a lot. Looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Hernandez said he just wants to make an impact this season, but shares one common goal that probably rings true for everyone on the team.

“Just win a title. That’s always the goal.”