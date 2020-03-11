Sporting KC postpones away match in San Jose due to coronavirus pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City is the latest sports team to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The team announced that their upcoming match against the San Jose Earthquakes on March 21 has been postponed over concerns about the virus.

In a statement, Sporting said that the postponement was prompted by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department’s decision to ban gatherings of 1,000 people or more until the end of March.

An announcement about when the game will be rescheduled will be announced at a later date.

Last Saturday, Sporting earned a decisive 4-0 victory of the Houston Dynamo in their season home opener, and striker Alan Pulido got the scoring started for Sporting with a beautiful shot through defenders and past Marko Maric.

