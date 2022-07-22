KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City are gearing up to host LAFC on Saturday and with high temperatures expected this weekend, they are prepared to keep fans and players safe.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m., giving Children’s Mercy Park the advantage of shade that will increase as the game goes on and the sun continues to set.

While the kick off temperature isn’t expected to break any records, extra stadium staff will be on hand to help in any heat related incidents.

Fans will also be allowed to bring in one 20 oz. factory sealed water bottle and concessions will provide discounts on water for purchase.

Children’s Mercy Park offers plenty of shaded and indoor spaces to help fans cool off if they need to escape the outside elements.

For the players, the referees will meet with representatives from each team before the game to discuss hydration break plans.

Typically, one or two hydration breaks will pause the game to allow players to drink water and cool down from the heat and humidity. Those breaks are usually had at the 30-minute mark, or at the 15th and 30th minute if multiple breaks are used in a half.

The last time Sporting hosted a game with a kick off temperature in triple-digits was on July 7, 2012, where it reached 104-degrees.

SKC, who sit in last place in the Western Conference, host the No. 1 team in the MLS when LAFC, led by Carlos Vela and new arrival Gareth Bale, take the field on Saturday.