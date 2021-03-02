Sporting KC preseason schedule released as players report for voluntary training

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes has announced the opponents for their preseason games.

#SportingKC preseason games as announced by Manager Peter Vermes:



Phoenix Rising – 13th

Colorado – 20th

Portland – 24th

Inter-squad scrimmage – 30th

LA Galaxy – April 3rd — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 2, 2021

The team will travel to Arizona for their preseason matchups which are set to begin March 13 against USL Championship’s Phoenix Rising.

On March 20, Sporting will face the Colorado Rapids, followed by the Portland Timbers on March 24.

After a intra-squad scrimmage on March 30, SKC will finish out the preseason against the Los Angeles Galaxy on April 3.

Major League Soccer’s regular season was originally set to kickoff on April 3, but was pushed back to April 17 while the new CBA was negotiated and approved.

Vermes said the preseason is where he will assess the best fits for recent vacancies in the starting lineup.

“Preseason is the place to impress. I go into preseason with an open mind. I’m wide open for beinf surprised in a positive way,” Vermes said.