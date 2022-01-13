Sporting KC re-sign defender Graham Zusi

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi moves the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting KC won 3-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City have re-signed veteran defender Graham Zusi to a one-year deal through the 2022 season.

SKC’s all-time appearances leader (373 all competitions) joins Roger Espinoza as veterans returning to the club this offseason.

One of the club’s most accomplished players, Zusi has helped SKC win the 2013 MLS Cup, three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (2012, 2015, 2017) and has been named an MLS All-Star a franchise record 7 times (tied with Preki).

Zusi has spent all of his 13 MLS season with Sporting Kansas City since being drafted in 2009.

In 55 appearances with the United States men’s national team, he scored 5 goals and was named to the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Best XI.

The Maryland Terrapins alum won two NCAA national championships in 2005 and 2008.

The 35-year-old started in 24 of his 26 appearances in 2021, providing 5 assists and was third on the team in interceptions (42).

Zusi scored a signature strike from distance in Sporting’s 3-1 playoff win over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2021 postseason.