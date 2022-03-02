KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid signed an extension keeping him at the club for five more years.

“We are delighted that he has committed to the club and look forward to further success in a rapidly changing sports landscape,” SKC owner Michael Illig said. “As this exciting era continues to evolve, Sporting remains committed to revolutionizing the ways in which fans experience, follow and support the club.”

Reid has been in the position since 2018, working up from vice president of ticket sale and service (2010), chief revenue officer (2012), and president in 2016.

As an executive, he assisted in the club’s revenue growth in each capacity. His current role has him involved in fan development and innovative partnerships.

“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during my time here, but I still believe our biggest opportunities remain ahead of us,” Reid said. “I would like to thank the entire ownership team for their continued commitment to ensuring we are a high-performance club that continues to set the standard in fan experience.”

Reid helped the city in their KC2026 World Cup bid by serving on the committee and assisted in hosting the FIFA Delegation in their tour of the city.

He has been a leader in the implementation of technology at Children’s Mercy Park, like mobile tickets and fan purchases within the stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic.