KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC puts another match in the win column.

SKC defeated the Portland Timbers 4-1 to go unbeaten in four out of their last five matches.

Portland began the scoring early with a Franck Boli goal in the eighth minute. Sporting answered back with an Erik Thommy goal in the 33rd minute with an assist from Marinos Tzionis.

A Dániel Sallói goal in the 43rd minute was taken off the board by VAR due to a foul in the box.

Sallói scored his goal in the second half in the 66th minute, with assists from Tim Leibold and Graham Zusi, and then, he and Alan Pulido caused an own goal from Portland shortly after in the 68th minute.

Felipe Hernández added to the rout with a goal in stoppage time thanks to a beautiful through pass by Roger Espinoza.

SKC is slowly turning around their record-breaking slow start as they are now in a four-way tie for ninth place in the MLS Western Conference with a 4-8-4 record.

It will be another week of three games in seven days for Sporting as they host rival club FC Dallas on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.