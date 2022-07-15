Kortne Ford celebrates after scoring versus Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (Courtesy Sporting Kansas City)

SACRAMENTO — On July 27, Sporting Kansas City travels to northern California to take on USL Championship-side Sacramento Republic FC in the semifinal of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and tickets are sold out.

Heart Health Park will host 11,569 fans who will watch both teams’ attempt at making history.

For Sacramento, it is the first time a lower-division team has qualified for the semifinal for a shot the the championship game.

They defeated the Los Angeles Galaxy in a huge 2-1 “cupset.”

For Sporting Kansas City, they are playing to become the active MLS club with the most U.S. Open Cup trophies.

They are currently tied with the Seattle Sounders and Chicago Fire at four.

The winner of the match will go on to face either the New York Red Bulls or Orlando City SC.

If Sporting get past the red-hot division-two club, they will play in their fifth final. All previous four appearances were hosted in Kansas City; one at Arrowhead, three at Children’s Mercy Park.

For SKC to host the championship game, they will need a win and for the Red Bulls to defeat Orlando, given the results of the hosting priority draw.

The game will kick off on July 27 at 9:30 p.m..