Sporting KC says player has tested positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Sporting Kansas City announced Thursday that a first team player has tested positive for COVID-19.

All other players and members of the club have returned multiple negative test results and do not have symptoms.

The club said upon receiving the positive test result early this week, the player self-isolated under a strict and comprehensive protocol. The player will remain in isolation until medically cleared and will be monitored daily by the club’s medical staff.

Sporting KC has also implemented contact tracing ahead of the club’s regular season finale game against Real Salt Lake on Sunday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

The MLS testing protocol requires all MLS players undergo PCR tests every other day, including the day before each match. The confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case happens when a player receives two consecutive positive test results.

MLS canceled Sporting KC’s match last Sunday against Minnesota because of the coronavirus pandemic.