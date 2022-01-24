Sporting KC sign 20-year-old forward from Cyprus

Omonia’s Marinos Tzionis jumps as he enters the pitch with his teammates for the group E Europa League soccer match between PSV and Omonia at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City continue to fill out their roster as they prepare for the 2022 season and added another young European to the group of forwards.

Marinos Tzionis has joined the club from Omonia Nicosia in his native Cyprus.

The 20-year-old winger signed a contract keeping him at the club through 2024 with and option in 2025.

In his career, the young Cypriot has scored 15 goals in 88 appearances for Omonia Nicosia. He has featured 13 times for the Cyprus men’s national team.

Tzionis turned professional when he was 15 years old and earned experience at the top level of European soccer in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Tzionis joins Logan Ndenbe and Robert Voloder as European talent acquired by Sporting KC this offseason.