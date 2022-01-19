Sporting KC sign German youth international Robert Voloder

LEIRIA, PORTUGAL – NOVEMBER 15: Rafael Brito of U20 Portugal challenges Robert Voloder (R) of U20 Germany during the International Friendly U20 match between U20 Portugal v U20 Germany at Estadio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa on November 15, 2021 in Leiria, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images for DFB)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City have added another defender to the depth of their back line in German youth international Robert Voloder.

The 20-year-old center back signed a three-year deal through the 2024 season with an option the following year.

Voloder played every minute for NK Maribor in Slovenia’s PrvaLiga that began last July. He helped the team to the top of the table with 10 shutouts and 2 goals.

He started his career in the FC Cologne academy in his native Germany, captaining the U-19 side in 2019 and scoring 5 goals in 18 games as a defender.

The youth product has also featured for German U-17 through U-20 sides and was named captain most recently for the German team that played at the Under 20 Elite League against Norway.

Along with FC Cologne, Voloder spent time with the Eintracht Frankfurt, FSV Frankfurt and SG Rosenhohe Offenbach academies.

Voloder is the latest in a string of signings this offseason for Sporting KC. He joins a defensive backline that boast Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Graham Zusi and offseason acquisitions Logan Ndenbe, Ben Sweat and Kortne Ford.

Sporting KC kickoff the season on the road in Atlanta on February 27 and open at home on March 5 against the Houston Dynamo.