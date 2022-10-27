KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City have made their first move of the offseason by signing Nemanja Radoja who has spent the last nine seasons in Spain.

The 29-year-old plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, a position in need of depth for the club.

Radoja began his career in his native Serbia before catching the eye of La Liga club Celta Vigo in 2014 where he played with Sporting KC defender Andreu Fontas.

The Serbian joined Levante in 2019. That season, he scored the final goal in a 3-1 upset of FC Barcelona.

Radoja has earned two appearances with the Serbian men’s national team, once in a friendly and once in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

His contract with Sporting is through 2025 with an option year in 2026.

MLS clubs have until November 14 to exercise options on current contracts before free agency opens on November 16.

Graham Zusi, Cameron Duke, Khiry Shelton, John Pulskamp, Kendall McIntosh, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Kaveh Rad and Kortne Ford are all entering the option years of their respective contracts.