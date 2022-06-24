KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City are adding strength to their midfield with the signing of 27-year-old German Erik Thommy.

Thommy spent the last four seasons with VfB Stuttgart in the German Bundesliga. In his 9 year career, including 4 in the German top-flight, he scored 42 goals and collected 33 assists.

“I have had very good conversations with Peter Vermes and I am excited to join MLS, a league that has developed a lot in the last few years,” Thommy said. “This club has great fans, great facilities and a great stadium. I want to give my best for the team and I am ready for the challenge.”

Thommy brings midfield versatility to the attacking third having played as an attacking midfielder and out on the wing throughout his career.

The German is Sporting KC’s second midseason signing. He joins Nigerian striker William Agada and both will be available on July 7 when the secondary transfer window opens.

SKC manager Vermes has hinted at one more midseason signing coming for the club to bolster a roster struggling with injuries to key players.