KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is bringing in a few more pieces as they begin training camp.

Defender Tim Leibold has signed a three-year contract with a fourth year option to play for the double blue.

He is Sporting’s third German player along with center back Robert Voloder and midfielder Erik Thommy.

Leibold is a seasoned left back who has tallied more than 20 goals and 40 assists in nearly 300 professional appearances in his native Germany. The 29-year-old will hold an international spot on Sporting’s roster, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

Leibold played for German clubs SGV Freiberg, VfB Stuttgart II, 2. FC Nürnberg and Hamburger SV.

The 5-foot-9 defender started 15 of 17 appearances for Hamburg over the last two seasons, including starts in cup victories over Nurnberg and Eintracht Braunschweig in the 2021-22 DFB-Pokal.