Sporting KC signs midfielder José Mauri

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City have completed the signing of Argentinean midfielder José Mauri from Talleres de Córdoba.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent time in Serie A with Parma, Milan and Empoli before joining Talleres in 2019.

The signing comes at the same time that midfielder Gianluca Busio made his $6 million transfer to Venezia FC in Italy.

Mauri will take up an international spot on Sporting Kansas City’s roster and signed with the team through 2022.

Mauri hold dual citizenship in Italy and Argentina.