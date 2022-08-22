KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward and Mexican international Alan Pulido has spent the 2022 season sidelined as he recovers from offseason knee surgery, but that didn’t stop him from making his presence felt on social media.

Pulido, who joined SKC as the club’s most expensive transfer in franchise history from Chivas Guadalajara in 2020, came to the defense of legendary Brazilian defender Dani Alves after an ESPN Deportes and analyst said the veteran proves being a soccer player is easy.

Dani Alves has shown us how easy it is to be a soccer player. If he can play at 39 years old in the premier division, any amateur with a beer belly can do it. A Brazilian inspiration. Being a soccer player is so easy! Translated from @AlvaritoMorales

Alvaro Morales has been a mainstay for soccer analysis since joining ESPN in 2003. He covered Pulido’s time in Liga MX from 2010 to 2014 and 2016 to 2019.

Alves has a long list of accolades and a large trophy case, winning three Champions League trophies and nine league championships during his time with FC Barcelona (Spain), Juventus (Italy) and Paris Saint-Germain (France).

The 39-year-old now plays for Pumas, where he has struggled to start his Liga MX career.

Well there you go @AlvaritoMorales, you described yourself perfectly, I just doubt you’ll win even a fourth of the trophies that [Alves] did. But you can try anyway, it’s easy. You need more respect when talking about @DaniAlvesD2 Translated from @alanpulido

The exchange of words didn’t stop there.

Morales responded to Pulido’s tweet twice, with the same message behind each response.

Excuse me, who are you? Do you play somewhere? Translated from @AlvaritoMorales

Can someone tell me who this person is? Is he a soccer player? @alanpulido?

Translated from @AlvaritoMorales

Pulido did not answer back to Morales directly, but did respond to a video another user posted as a response to the analyst. The video shows Morales playing soccer on the beach and missing a shot wide left, subsequently falling to the ground.

The caption from the user said, “What are you talking about pig?”, to which Pulido just responded with several laughing emojis.

The back-and-forth seemed to stop there, but Morales reacted to the coverage his feud with the Mexican striker was receiving.

Those who complain about me always give me special coverage. They want ‘click bait’ at my ribs. In this industry, whoever doesn’t want it or complains about it, has two reasons: insignificance or unemployment Translated from @AlvaritoMorales

The tweet included several screenshots of articles featuring the social media interaction with Pulido.