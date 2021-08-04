Sporting KC to begin stretch of four games in 11 days with LAFC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City begins its grueling stretch of four games in 11 days with a road match against Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

But just how much of a toll does playing four games in a short window take on the body?

“I know it’s not easy for us to be ready for too many games in a few days,” defender Luis Martins said. “But we have all the conditions to be prepared for that.”

Martins knows a thing or two about endurance. He’s started in all of Sporting’s 16 matches and is leading the team in 1,392 minutes played.

“We are professionals. We need to be prepared for every game,” Martins said

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said he’ll play around with lineups to give players some rest for the next few games.

Sporting will have some added depth to its roster. Midfielder Gianluca Busio and forward Alan Pulido will rejoin the team, after spending the last month with the U.S. and Mexican national teams during the Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament, respectively.

“Player rotation is considered after you play your next game because it’s very difficult,” Vermes said. “You can make a decision on a guy, but a lot of different things can happen between now and the game after that.”

Despite Sporting’s 2-1 loss to FC Dallas on Sunday, Kansas City remains in 2nd place in the MLS Western Conference behind the Seattle Sounders with a game in hand.

Wednesday’s match against LAFC kicks off at 9:30 p.m.