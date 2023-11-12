KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will face the Houston Dynamo in the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Semifinals.

four-seed Houston will host eight-seed Kansas City on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Houston went to Game 3 of Round 1 and defeated five-seed Real Salt Lake in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation.

SKC’s clean sweep over one-seed St. Louis City SC helped them make their fourth conference semifinal appearance since 2018. That is tied for most in MLS over the last six seasons.

Sporting has faced Houston more times in the postseason than any other opponent, with a record of 1-4-0 against them, with the latest being a 1-0 loss in the Knockout Round in 2017.

This season, the sides have played three times across all competitions.

Houston won 1-0 in the U.S. Open Cup in Houston. The teams came to a 2-2 draw in Houston in July, and Sporting gave Houston their only loss since the Leagues Cup with a 2-1 win in September at Children’s Mercy Park.

First kick is set for 6 p.m. CT.