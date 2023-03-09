KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC has something special planned at the team’s home opener against the LA Galaxy later this week.

The Sporting KC organization will induct Grant Wahl into the Local Legends honored at Children’s Mercy Park, according to the club.

A permeant plaque with Wahl’s name will be added to the Local Legends wall outside the northeast corner of the stadium.

Sporting KC will also reserve a seat in his memory inside the press box. Wahl’s older older brother, Eric, will be presented with a framed jersey on the field during pregame ceremonies.

The Local Legends initiative honors individuals who have dedicated significant time and energy making a positive contribution toward the growth of soccer in Kansas City.

Sporting KC launched the program in 2017, to celebrate the club’s 100th consecutive MLS sellout at Children’s Mercy Park.

Journalist Grant Wahl dedicated his career to covering soccer, and other sports.

Wahl was born in Mission, Kansas and attended Shawnee Mission East High School and Princeton University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in politics in 1996.

He worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, known primarily for his coverage of soccer and college basketball, according to the Associated Press. Wahl also worked for Fox Sports from 2012-19.

He died in December while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar.

Wahl’s family later said he died of a ruptured heart vessel brought on by an undetected aneurysm.