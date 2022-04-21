KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is returning for the first time since 2019 and Sporting Kansas City will host FC Dallas in the Round of 32.

The four-time champions drew FC Dallas in a random draw out of the South Central Division. The Houston Dynamo will host USL Championship-side San Antonio FC in the other draw out of the group.

Sporting KC will debut in the tournament on either May 10 or May 11 and tickets for the match will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 25.

In 2019, Sporting was eliminated in the Round of 32 by Minnesota FC, who went on to lose in the championship game to Atlanta United FC.

Sporting were last crowned champions in 2017 with a victory over the New York Red Bulls, their third win in the decade (2012, 2015).

Sporting KC is one of three active MLS teams with four U.S. Open Cup championships to their name.

Two-time winners FC Dallas will play Sporting for the fifth time in tournament history, with Kansas City coming away with a win in the previous four matchups (2004, 2015, 2017, 2018).

Round of 32 Matchups

Detroit City FC (USLC) vs Louisville City FC (USLC)

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati

Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids

Union Omaha (USL1) vs Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (USL1)

D.C. United vs New York Red Bulls

NYCFC vs Rochester New York FC (MLSNP)

Sacramento Republic FC (USLC) vs Phoenix Rising FC (USLC)

Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United

Richmond Kickers (USL1) vs Charlotte FC

Houston Dynamo vs San Antonio FC (USLC)

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas

Inter Miami FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC (USL1)

Orlando City SC vs Philadelphia Union

California United Strikers (NISA) vs Los Angeles Galaxy

LAFC vs Portland Timbers

The winners of each matchup will be grouped into four geographical groups and a random draw will determine the Round of 16 matchups and quarterfinal bracket structure.