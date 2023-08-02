KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is in the knockout stages of a North American tournament.

After a win on Monday night, Sporting KC will face Mexican side Toluca at 8 p.m. Friday in the Leagues Cup knockout Round of 32.

SKC lost to FC Cincinnati 3-3 on penalty kicks and beat Mexican club Chivas Guadalajara 1-0 on Monday night in the tournament’s group stage. Forward Johnny Russell scored in the 27th minute to give SKC their win over Chivas.

Meanwhile, Toluca beat Nashville SC and Colorado Rapids in group play.

Sporting striker Alan Pulido received a red card against Cincinnati and is suspended for two Leagues Cup matches. If Sporting wins again Friday, he will return for the Round of 16 matches.

The winner of the Sporting-Toluca match will play Monday, Aug. 7, for the Round of 16.