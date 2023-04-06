KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas Kansas City has their opponent for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Sporting KC will host Tulsa Athletic in the third round of the Open Cup. They will play on April 25th or 26th at a date and time to be announced.

Last season, Sporting went lost in penalty kicks to USL team Sacramento Republic FC in the semifinals. Orlando City beat Sacramento 3-0 in the championship.

SKC has won the tournament named after its founder four times in the club’s history with the latest in 2017.