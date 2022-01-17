Sporting KC to kick off preseason against US Men’s National Team

Sporting Kansas City players celebrate after forward Johnny Russell, center, scored a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has released its 2022 preseason schedule, and the team’s first scrimmage is just days away.

Sporting kicked off preseason training in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday. SKC will train in the sunny city for the next five weeks. If you’ve seen the snow on the ground in Kansas City, you might understand why.

Their preseason schedule includes six exhibitions and the first comes at the end of this week.

Sporting will scrimmage against the U.S. Men’s National Team on Friday. But it will be behind closed doors, so unfortunately fans won’t get to watch in person or on TV. It’s not even clear if results will be announced.

Here’s Sporting’s full preseason schedule (all times in CT):

Jan. 21, noon — U.S. Men’s National Team

Jan. 29, 5 p.m. — Colorado Rapids (Desert Showcase)

Feb. 3, noon — Portland Timbers

Feb. 9, noon — El Paso Locomotive FC

Feb. 12, noon — Phoenix Rising FC

Feb. 19, 3 p.m. — Toronto FC

The Desert Showcase match is set to be played in Tuscon, Arizona, and Sporting will wrap up its preseason with a trip to Austin, Texas, for its game against Toronto. All other matches will be played in Phoenix.

Sporting also released its first roster on Monday, giving insight into who traveled to preseason. Several familiar faces are back in 2022, including Johnny Russell, Graham Zusi, Khiry Shelton, Roger Espinoza, Daniel Salloi, Tim Melia and more. See the full lineup here.

Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido are both in Arizona as well, rehabbing after knee surgeries during the offseason. Kinda will miss the preseason and the beginning of the regular season, but Pulido will likely miss the entire 2022 season.

After the preseason, Sporting KC starts the season on the road Feb. 27 against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be the team’s earliest regular season match in club history.

The team’s home opener is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. March 5 against rivals Houston Dynamo FC at Children’s Mercy Park.

Season tickets and packages for 2022 are already up for grabs. Find more SKC ticketing information here.