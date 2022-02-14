KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will stream all non-nationally televised matches for free online and in their official team app in the 2022 season.

“We have listened to our fans voice their desire for a modernized broadcast solution that ensures Sporting KC matches are more easily available to view than ever before,” Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid said.

For 2022, Sporting has 10 games scheduled to be broadcast nationally, leaving the remainder to be streamed for free in the Kansas City area.

The broadcast team from last season, Nate Bukaty, Jacob Peterson and Aly Trost, return for another season and will be more accessible to fans than ever before.

Replays of live streams will be available on demand in the app until the following matchday.

Sporting Kansas City kick off the regular season on the road in Atlanta on Feb. 27, before opening at home against the Houston Dynamo on March 5.