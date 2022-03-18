KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After a disappointing loss on the road last week against the Colorado Rapids, Sporting Kansas City go on the road again to face the Chicago Fire.

Both teams are looking for their second victory of the season; Kansas City 1W-2L-0D, Chicago 1W-0L-2D.

The former Eastern Conference rivals will face off at Soldier Field for just the second time, but throughout the storied history of the rivalry, SKC has had trouble as the visiting team.

Of the 26 regular season visits to the Windy City, Sporting KC have only won 5 of them, losing 18 and drawing 3.

The Fire are the team with the second most victories over Sporting in league history with 26 wins (FC Dallas; 28).

Kansas City and Chicago have both struggled out of the gate to find the back of the net. Both have only scored two goals this season and both of Chicago’s came last week in a 2-0 win over DC United.

SKC is coming off a shutout on the road in Colorado. If any silver lining was to be taken from that game, it’s that some new faces started earning minutes on the pitch.

New signings Nikola Vujnovic and Marinos Tzionis earned their first starts of the season and Ben Sweat, Kortne Ford, Jake Davis and Kayden Pierre made appearances in the second half.

Unfortunately, midfielder Felipe Hernandez had to be subbed off in the first half due to a shoulder injury with Cameron Duke taking his place.

Sporting will play in their third road game in the first four games of the season before returning home for one game when they host Real Salt Lake.

The schedule evens out toward the end of the regular season when Sporting KC will have a few long spells of home games.

The Fire and SKC kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.