KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City waived forwards Tyler Freeman and Grayson Barber less than two weeks before the start of the regular season.

Barber played in 9 games during the 2021 regular season and started two of them. The winger was part of a rotation of wingers to give needed rest to Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi.

Freeman never played a game with Sporting KC’s senior team, but spent a majority of the 2021 season on loan to Karlsruher SC in the 2. Bundesliga, Germany’s second-division.

The arrival of Cypriot winger Marinos Tzionis gave the club an abundance of players that could fill that role, plus, rumors of SKC being linked to several center forwards have been going around.

Since losing Mexican striker Alan Pulido to knee surgery, the club has been trying to fill his role up top.

The club now has 26 players on the roster of the allotted 30.