KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After a tough kickoff to the regular season on the road in Atlanta, Sporting Kansas City returned to Children’s Mercy Park and earned their first win of the season against the Houston Dynamo.

For the entirety of the 2021 season, SKC did not win a game by one goal, so the 1-0 score line over Houston gives the team a sight of improvement on holding on to leads compared to last season.

“You have to manage a game, and I don’t think we were great at it today,” manager Peter Vermes said. “We have some things that we have to be better at. I already told the guys we’ll talk about those things tomorrow. But one thing I do think is that we defended well.”

Midfielder Remi Walter found the back of the net after the ball bounced around in the area and rolled backward after a Daniel Salloi shot.

The goal marked Walter’s first score at home in his SKC career and just his second overall.

“It’s good because we tried a lot in this game and I had my second shot go in the goal, so it’s very good because everybody tries to score and everybody tries to help the team to win the game,” Walter said. “Today it’s for me, so it’s good.”

Like many midfielders over Vermes’ tenure, Walter’s versatility has kept him on the field in a combination role as a center midfielder and a defensive midfielder.

“I can tell that he’s come back completely different this season in that he just has a better understanding, better confidence, and so like him scoring today, it’s because something that he set out to do is be more productive on the stats in assists and goals,” Vermes said.

Walter finished the game completing 80% of his passes in 90 minutes.

“When I play in the six, I’m focused on being more defensive than offensive because it’s very important to not let them have a chance to score for the opposite team,” Walter said. “I think we did a great job today and the six position for me is cool. I can play eight, too, so I adapt my football.”

The Frenchman’s performance earned his a spot on the MLS Team of the Week bench.

Sporting KC now head west on I-70 to visit the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.